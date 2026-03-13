WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sojourn Luftschloss Hefeweizen

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sojourn Luftschloss Hefeweizen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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A castle in the clouds? I’m in!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sojourn Luftschloss Hefeweizen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sojourn Fermentory, Suffolk, Virginia

Description: A tradition German-style weiss (wheat) beer.

ABV: 4.2%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional German cuisine, basil-focused Thai dishes, curries of all kinds and Mediterranean food

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