WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Augustiner Lagerbier Hell

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 4, 2025, 5:09 AM

Care for a glass of liquid gold?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Augustiner Lagerbier Hell for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Augustiner Bräu, Munich, Germany

Description: A Helles-style lager featuring slightly floral hop tones and a lean, balanced body.

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional German cuisine, all types of seafood (raw oysters, seared  scallops, blue crabs and fried calamari in particular), green salads such as Cobb with grilled chicken and bacon or a Caesar with shrimp

