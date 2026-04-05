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5-year-old boy drowns in Anacostia River

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 16, 2026, 8:40 PM

A five-year-old boy has died after drowning in the Anacostia River.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the area of Anacostia Drive in Southeast D.C. for the report of a child in the river.

When they arrived, the five-year-old had already been pulled from the river by family members and others in the area.

D.C. Police said the unconscious boy was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital by U.S. Park Police where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe this was an accidental drowning.

This story is developing.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

jherrera@wtop.com

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