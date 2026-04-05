5-year-old boy drowns in Anacostia River

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, first responders were called to the area of Anacostia Drive in Southeast for the report of a child in the river.

A five-year-old boy has died after drowning in the Anacostia River.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the area of Anacostia Drive in Southeast D.C. for the report of a child in the river.

When they arrived, the five-year-old had already been pulled from the river by family members and others in the area.

D.C. Police said the unconscious boy was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital by U.S. Park Police where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe this was an accidental drowning.

This story is developing.