Beer of the Week: WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert talk about Brasserie de Blaugies Blonde de Blaugies Golden Ale.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de Blaugies Blonde de Blaugies Golden Ale

This is definitely not your average “garage beer.”

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de Blaugies Blonde de Blaugies Golden Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie de Blaugies, Dour, Belgium

Description: A blonde triple ale with notes of citrus and an elegant bitterness.

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Mussels, fried calamari, fish and chips, Roast pork and charcuterie, Cajun food (jambalaya and gumbo), Vietnamese cuisine

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