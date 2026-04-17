Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP’s Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de Blaugies Blonde de Blaugies Golden Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 17, 2026, 12:55 PM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de Blaugies Blonde de Blaugies Golden Ale

This is definitely not your average “garage beer.”

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de Blaugies Blonde de Blaugies Golden Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie de Blaugies, Dour, Belgium

Description: A blonde triple ale with notes of citrus and an elegant bitterness.

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Mussels, fried calamari, fish and chips, Roast pork and charcuterie, Cajun food (jambalaya and gumbo), Vietnamese cuisine

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up