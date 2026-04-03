WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Under The Lights IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Under The Lights IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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The Dodgers? Who’s worried about the Dodgers?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Under The Lights IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.

Description: A West Coast-style IPA brewed with Riwaka, Mosaic and New Zealand Cascade hops.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled salmon, crab cakes and fried shrimp, fresh salads and spring veggies, lemon-roasted chicken and hot dogs! (of course)

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