WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Lawson’s Freestyle IPA

Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Lawson’s Freestyle IPA for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

An early holiday gift from Vermont!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Lawson’s Freestyle IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, Vermont

Description: An IPA featuring new school hops that bring a huge passionfruit nose and flavors of melon and citrus.

ABV: 6.8%

Pairing suggestions: Cubanos, pork chops of any kind, grilled salmon and Thai food

