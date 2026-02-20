WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Fidens Triple Warrior Triple IPA

There’s no reason to put up a fight!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Fidens Triple Warrior Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Fidens Brewing Co., Albany, New York
Description: A triple dry hopped triple IPA brewed with Nelson, Nectaron and Motueka hops.
ABV: 10.5%
Pairing suggestions: Seafood (such as mussels and lobster, grilled salmon and swordfish), rare tuna, fresh salads and Thai and Vietnamese cuisines
