WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Common People Kentucky Common Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Common People Kentucky Common Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.
Description: Brewed in collaboration with D.C. Beer, this darker, more robust cousin to cream ale features gentle notes of toasted grain, caramel and cocoa.
ABV: 5%
Pairing suggestions: Brisket, corned beef, Reubens, pastrami, stews and chilies, French cuisine (such as duck confit, cassoulet, French onion soup), sausages and bacon cheeseburgers
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.