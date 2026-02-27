WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Common People Kentucky Common Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert talk about Bluejacket Common People Kentucky Common Ale for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

How can an uncommon beer be common?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Common People Kentucky Common Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.

Description: Brewed in collaboration with D.C. Beer, this darker, more robust cousin to cream ale features gentle notes of toasted grain, caramel and cocoa.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Brisket, corned beef, Reubens, pastrami, stews and chilies, French cuisine (such as duck confit, cassoulet, French onion soup), sausages and bacon cheeseburgers

