1 in custody after vehicle crashed into security barricade near White House

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

March 11, 2026, 10:15 AM

One person is in custody after authorities say he crashed his vehicle into a temporary security barrier near the White House early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened nearby Madison and H streets in Northwest, steps from the White House complex, just after 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from the U.S. Secret Service.

The driver was taken into custody by officers with the U.S. Secret Service and is being questioned by investigators.

A spokesperson told WTOP criminal charges are being filed in the case.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.

Several streets around the White House were temporarily closed as officers investigated the crash and secured the area.

Members of D.C. police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the scene and checked over the vehicle.

Officials determined the area is safe and roads have reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report. 

