WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert talk about Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell

When does the next plane leave?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerei Knoblach, Schammelsdorf, Germany

Description: Malt-forward traditional German Helles lager

ABV: 4.9%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional German fare (of course), Italian cuisine from both the north and south of the country, sushi and other raw seafood

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.