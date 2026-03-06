WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell

When does the next plane leave?
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Brauerei Knoblach, Schammelsdorf, Germany
Description: Malt-forward traditional German Helles lager
ABV: 4.9%
Pairing suggestions: Traditional German fare (of course), Italian cuisine from both the north and south of the country, sushi and other raw seafood
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.