WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 6, 2026, 11:20 AM

When does the next plane leave?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Knoblach Schammelsdorfer Hell for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerei Knoblach, Schammelsdorf, Germany

Description: Malt-forward traditional German Helles lager

ABV: 4.9%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional German fare (of course), Italian cuisine from both the north and south of the country, sushi and other raw seafood

