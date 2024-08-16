WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Mont des Cats Strong Amber Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert preview the Beer of the Week, Mont des Cats Strong Amber Ale.

Sorry, no furry felines here … just a tasty one-of-a-kind beer. Literally!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Mont des Cats Strong Amber Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Abbaye du Mont-des-Cats, Godewaersvelde, France

Description: A Belgian strong ale featuring a caramel malt sweetness, along with hints of dried fruits, gentle spices and an earthy, herbal hop character.

ABV: 7.6%

Pairing suggestions: Belgian cuisine (surprise!), ribs slathered in a Texan sauce, charcuterie and chocolate

