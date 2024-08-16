Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Mont des Cats Strong Amber Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 16, 2024, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WTOP's Beer of the Week: Mont des Cats Strong Amber Ale

Sorry, no furry felines here … just a tasty one-of-a-kind beer. Literally!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Mont des Cats Strong Amber Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Abbaye du Mont-des-Cats, Godewaersvelde, France

Description: A Belgian strong ale featuring a caramel malt sweetness, along with hints of dried fruits, gentle spices and an earthy, herbal hop character.

ABV: 7.6%

Pairing suggestions: Belgian cuisine (surprise!), ribs slathered in a Texan sauce, charcuterie and chocolate

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up