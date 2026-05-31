Free meals for kids returns to Nationals Park

There's some good news for families wanting to save some money at the Nats games this summer.

There’s some good news for families wanting to save some money at the Nats games this summer.

Free meals are back for kids at Nationals Park through the summer.

Children 12 and younger each get one free meal at Nationals home games. The promotion includes one hot dog, a bag of chips and a bottle of water. For those looking for vegetarian and gluten-free option, those are available too.

To get the free food, an adult must scan their ticket with their children with them at one of the designated spots for the promotion before the end of the seventh inning at home games.

Adults can get the free meals at the Kids Eat Free kiosks by Sections 111 and 143, the Nats Snacks stand at Section 229 where the vegetarian option is available, the Kids Eat Free stand at Section 320 where the vegetarian option is also available, and Arepa Zone at Section 148 for the gluten-free option.

For more information on the deal, visit the Nationals website here.

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