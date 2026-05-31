Fire destroys popular Zandra’s Taqueria in downtown Culpeper

The owner of Zandra's Taqueria in downtown Culpeper reports the restaurant is a total loss following a Saturday morning fire.

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The owner of Zandra’s Taqueria in downtown Culpeper reports the restaurant is a total loss following a Saturday morning fire.

Crews were called to the blaze at 302 E. Davis St. by the Depot with reports of a roof collapse and smoke that could be seen for miles. The Culpeper Police Department first issued a traffic alert about the fire at 6:40 a.m. No one was injured.

In a Facebook post, owner Miguel Pires said the fire caused catastrophic damage to the building.

“While the restaurant is a total loss, we are grateful beyond words that no one was injured and that everyone appears to be safe,” he wrote, extending “our deepest thanks” to the Culpeper Fire Department, emergency responders and law enforcement.

“Their professionalism, courage, and tireless efforts helped contain a very difficult situation, and we are incredibly thankful for everything they did,” Pires wrote.