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Fire destroys popular Zandra’s Taqueria in downtown Culpeper

Kari Pugh, InsideNova.com

May 31, 2026, 10:15 AM

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Read the article on Inside Nova. 

The owner of Zandra’s Taqueria in downtown Culpeper reports the restaurant is a total loss following a Saturday morning fire.

Crews were called to the blaze at 302 E. Davis St. by the Depot with reports of a roof collapse and smoke that could be seen for miles. The Culpeper Police Department first issued a traffic alert about the fire at 6:40 a.m. No one was injured.

In a Facebook post, owner Miguel Pires said the fire caused catastrophic damage to the building.

“While the restaurant is a total loss, we are grateful beyond words that no one was injured and that everyone appears to be safe,” he wrote, extending “our deepest thanks” to the Culpeper Fire Department, emergency responders and law enforcement.

“Their professionalism, courage, and tireless efforts helped contain a very difficult situation, and we are incredibly thankful for everything they did,” Pires wrote.

Zandra’s opened in Culpeper in late 2023. Pires established his first Zandra’s Taqueria in 2014 in his hometown of Old Town Manassas.

The success of the first location gave him the ability to open his Haymarket location in 2020, and after visiting downtown Culpeper in 2021, extended his vision to the town.

Pires thanked the Culpeper community for its support for the past two years.

“Since opening our doors, we have been welcomed with open arms, and today the calls, messages and words of encouragement from so many people have meant more than we can express,” Pires said.

He said his focus now is supporting his team and their families.

“We do not yet know what the future holds, and there are many questions that still need to be answered,” Pires wrote. “While today is heartbreaking, we are thankful that everyone is safe. We will take this one step at a time, and we will share updates as they become available.”

Kari Pugh, InsideNova.com

WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com covers news, sports, traffic and weather in Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Culpeper, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.

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