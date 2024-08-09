Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Halfway Crooks Černé Pivo Czech-style Black Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 9, 2024, 4:20 AM

L’Eggo my Pivo!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Halfway Crooks Černé Pivo Czech-style Black Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Halfway Crooks Beer, Atlanta, GA.

Description: A Czech-style Black Lager featuring an assertive roast character, with hints of toffee, black tea and cigar wraps. Designed in collaboration with Cohesion Brewing out of Denver, CO.

ABV: 4.2%

Pairing suggestions: Blackened fish, seared steaks/veggies on the grill, stews, red sauce dishes like pizza.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

