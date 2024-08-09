WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Halfway Crooks Černé Pivo Czech-style Black Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Halfway Crooks Černé Pivo Czech-style Black Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Halfway Crooks Černé Pivo Czech-style Black Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Halfway Crooks Beer, Atlanta, GA.

Description: A Czech-style Black Lager featuring an assertive roast character, with hints of toffee, black tea and cigar wraps. Designed in collaboration with Cohesion Brewing out of Denver, CO.

ABV: 4.2%

Pairing suggestions: Blackened fish, seared steaks/veggies on the grill, stews, red sauce dishes like pizza.

