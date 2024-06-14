This week's WTOP Beer of the Week is Sapwood Reality Is Frequently Inaccurate Sour Ale.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Sapwood Reality Is Frequently Inaccurate Sour Ale

How can this be wrong, when it tastes so right?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sapwood Reality Is Frequently Inaccurate Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sapwood Cellars, Columbia, Maryland

Description: A sour ale aged in oak barrels with grapefruit zest, hibiscus and Spanish cedar added

ABV: 8.5%

Pairing suggestions: Fried chicken katsu, creamy pastas, salmon on the grill and chocolate

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.