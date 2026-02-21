Major events to impact DC traffic starting Sunday

Expect road closures and rerouting on D.C. streets this week due to the Chinese New Year parade on Sunday and the President’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Sunday — Chinese New Year Parade
On Sunday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. traffic patterns will be adjusted for the Annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Downtown D.C. The parade, celebrating the Year of the Horse, will feature cultural and community performances and a firecracker show during the grand finale on H Street.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, Feb. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW
- I Street from 5th Street to 8th Street NW
- 8th Street from I Street to G Street NW
- G Street from 8th Street to 7th Street NW
- 7th Street from G Street to I Street NW
- 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW
The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW
The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- I Street from 5th Street to 7th Street NW
- 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street NW
- H Street from 5th Street to 9th Street NW
- I Street from 6th Street to 9th Street NW
- 6th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 7th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 8th Street from G Street to I Street NW
For timely traffic information, check for updates here.
Tuesday — State of the Union address
On Tuesday at 9 p.m., expect road closures as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address.
Roads will temporarily close around the U.S. Capitol and traffic will be redirected.
From 12:01 a.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW, and First Street NW
- Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street SW
From 1 p.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NE, and Independence Avenue SE
- East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street
From 5:30 p.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:
- Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW, and 2nd Street NE
- Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW, and 2nd Street SE
- First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW
- D Street between First Street NE, and 2nd Street NE
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE
- New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW
- From 7 p.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:
- First Street between Columbus Circle NE, and D Street NE
- D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW, and First Street NE
- Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE, and D Street NE
- 2nd Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue SE
- Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW, and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue NW
- Independence Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and Washington Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW, and C Street SW
- 2nd Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street SW
Tour Bus Rerouting
From 12:01 a.m. until 11 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading.
You can find additional road closure information about this National Special Security Event at nsse.dc.gov.
