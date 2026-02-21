Major events to impact DC traffic starting Sunday

Expect road closures and rerouting on D.C. streets this week due to the Chinese New Year parade on Sunday and the President's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Expect road closures and rerouting on D.C. streets this week due to the Chinese New Year parade on Sunday and the President’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Sunday — Chinese New Year Parade

On Sunday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. traffic patterns will be adjusted for the Annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Downtown D.C. The parade, celebrating the Year of the Horse, will feature cultural and community performances and a firecracker show during the grand finale on H Street.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, Feb. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW

I Street from 5th Street to 8th Street NW

8th Street from I Street to G Street NW

G Street from 8th Street to 7th Street NW

7th Street from G Street to I Street NW

6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

I Street from 5th Street to 7th Street NW

6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

H Street from 5th Street to 9th Street NW

I Street from 6th Street to 9th Street NW

6th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

7th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

8th Street from G Street to I Street NW

For timely traffic information, check for updates here.

Tuesday — State of the Union address

On Tuesday at 9 p.m., expect road closures as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address.

Roads will temporarily close around the U.S. Capitol and traffic will be redirected.

From 12:01 a.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW, and First Street NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street SW

From 1 p.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE, and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2 nd Street

From 5:30 p.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW, and 2nd Street NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW, and 2 nd Street SE

Street SE First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW

D Street between First Street NE, and 2 nd Street NE

Street NE Maryland Avenue between First Street NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

From 7 p.m. until the conclusion of the event, the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Columbus Circle NE, and D Street NE

D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW, and First Street NE

Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE, and D Street NE

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue SE

Constitution Avenue between 3 rd Street NW, and Louisiana Avenue NW

Street NW, and Louisiana Avenue NW First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and Washington Avenue SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW, and C Street SW

2 nd Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street SW

Tour Bus Rerouting

From 12:01 a.m. until 11 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading.

You can find additional road closure information about this National Special Security Event at nsse.dc.gov.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.