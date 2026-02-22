‘My brother is my superhero’: Fairfax Co. student starts baseball clinic for athletes with disabilities

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia hosts an adaptive baseball clinic for young athletes with disabilities.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fairfax Co. high school student starts baseball clinic for athletes with disabilities

The gym at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, was packed Saturday as 25 young athletes with disabilities took part in the school’s first adaptive baseball clinic.

The event was hosted by the school’s varsity baseball team and led by Andrew Haydon, a 17-year-old junior who created it. He said the idea grew from his experience with his 13-year-old brother, who has autism and other learning disabilities.

“This whole camp is deeply personal to me,” Haydon said. “My younger brother has autism and an array of learning disabilities.”

He called his brother his “superhero” and credited his mother for encouraging him to turn the idea into reality.

Haydon said he wanted to give kids like his brother a chance to discover adaptive baseball. “I feel like this is a great opportunity to give kids like my little brother, who weren’t aware of adaptive leagues, a chance to get experience with adaptive baseball and maybe fall in love with baseball and continue playing,’ he said.

Twenty members of the school’s varsity baseball team volunteered as coaches, guiding the athletes through drills. Haydon’s brother Nick helped out in the sensory room.

“It’s a room where there’s fidgets. They’re supposed to help with kids if they get overwhelmed,” Nick said.

The gym at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was packed with 25 boys and girls who were there to take part in the school’s first-ever adaptive clinic for young athletes with special needs on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The gym at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia, was packed Saturday as 25 young athletes with disabilities took part in the school’s first adaptive baseball clinic. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

The clinic was overseen by varsity baseball coach Jennifer Hammond, who said the team is focused on more than teaching skills. “We are realizing we’re not just helping shape baseball players, but we’re trying to shape good humans on and off the field,” she said.

Parents filled the gym’s sidelines and watched as the young athletes worked on batting, running and throwing skills. Shannon LaBarbara brought her son Edison and said the clinic left her feeling encouraged.

“I feel very inspired,” she said. “This group of young men feels inclined and encouraged to do this and to bring inclusion to everything that they’re doing.”

One athlete, Kai, seemed to know everyone there. His mother, Candita Sabavala, said the 13-year-old has always loved sports. “We drag him to his older brother’s games all the time, so it’s nice for him to be able to have something of his own,” she said.

Between running, batting and throwing balls, WTOP asked Kai what he liked most about the baseball clinic.

With a laugh, Kai said “Everything.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.