WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Port City Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Port City Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria, Virginia

Description: Brewed to highlight hop aroma and flavor, this hazy India pale ale has intense notes of tropical fruit and bright citrus on the nose

ABV: 6.8%

Pairing suggestions: Pulled pork and ribs, burritos, beets, Brussels sprouts, kale, Caesar salads, curries of all kinds

