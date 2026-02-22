Heavy snowfall begins across DC region as forecasters predict up to 6 inches of snow

D.C., Maryland and parts of Virginia prepare for a wintry mix of precipitation turning to snow Sunday night.

Heavy snow is officially impacting the D.C region as forecasters warn of possible blizzards conditions east of Interstate 95.

Parts of the D.C. area could see snow total accumulations anywhere between 2 to 6 inches after much of the region saw their Sunday start with rainy conditions.

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said the heaviest snow will be expected in the evening hours and will taper off after midnight.

Stinneford said it is possible that some areas can see upwards of 6 inches of snow where heavier snow bands develop.

As snowfall can also lead to slick road conditions, drivers are being urged to be cautious if they must be out.

“We will start to see snow accumulating on area roadways as snow becomes moderate to heavy at times,” said Stinneford.

Conditions will improve Monday, as temperatures will rise and lead to snow melt. However, concerns are being raising about the potential for freezing come Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet weather days, as the rain returns Thursday.

DC

The District said salt treatment of major roadways started at 12 p.m. Sunday. The city had issued a cold alert Saturday night, which prompted the opening of hypothermia shelters.

MARYLAND

Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for potential power outages.

Montgomery County

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday. Crews with the county’s Department of Transportation will mobilize at noon. Free parking will be available in county garages through at least noon Monday.

Prince George’s County

The county said pretreatment of roadways will begin Sunday, as conditions allow. Residents are urged to park in driveways or on the even-numbered side of the streets. It said TheBus will not run on Sunday.

VIRGINIA

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Alex Liggitt told WTOP that crews are holding off on pretreating the roads because rain could wash away those efforts: “Stay home if you can on Sunday and allow us to get out there and do our job to try to get these roads cleared as quickly as possible.”

FORECAST

SUNDAY: WINTER ALERT

Rain to Snow, Windy

Temperatures: 30-35

Winds: North 10-20 mph

Gusts: 20-30 mph

Soaking rains will turn to snow around sunset. Snow will have the potential to accumulate quick due to high snowfall rates cooling the ground to freezing. Travel is highly discouraged.

SUNDAY NIGHT: WINTER ALERT

Snow, Breezy

Lows: 30-35

Winds: West 5 mph

Gusty winds and snow falling will reduce visibility and deteriorate driving conditions. Although heavy snow totals are not expected, avoid travel if you can as road crews will be out clearing snow throughout the night. Snow should end before the morning rush hour. Temperatures only drop to near freezing.

MONDAY: Scattered Clouds, Blustery

Highs: 35-40

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: Northwest 10-20

Gusts: 30-35 mph

Leftover snow showers continue in the early morning. Otherwise, expect cold and blustery conditions as the storm pulls away. Highs stay chilly, mainly the upper 30s to lower 40s but wind chills will be in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

Highs: 35-40

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Gusts: 30-35 mph

Breezy conditions continue along with temperatures in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 48-52

Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph

Higher temperatures in the low 50s return thanks to southwest winds.

THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Windy

Highs: 50-55

Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph

Gusts: 20-25 mph

Our next weather maker will be a rainy one with mild temperatures breezy conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

