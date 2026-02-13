WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera Lambic

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: 3 Fonteinen Brewery, Beersel, Belgium

Description: A blend of 1, 2 and 3-year-old lambics aged in different sherry barrels.

ABV: 7.7%

Pairing suggestions: Cured meats and charcuterie, fried seafood, sushi, vegetables like asparagus and artichokes

