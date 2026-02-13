WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera Lambic

Live Radio
Brennan Haselton

February 13, 2026, 6:01 AM

Blend this with your taste buds!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: 3 Fonteinen Brewery, Beersel, Belgium

Description: A blend of 1, 2 and 3-year-old lambics aged in different sherry barrels.

ABV: 7.7%

Pairing suggestions: Cured meats and charcuterie, fried seafood, sushi, vegetables like asparagus and artichokes

