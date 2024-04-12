WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus Lambic

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert sip and discuss Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus Lambic in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Why settle for the rest of the rest when you can have what may be the best of the best?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon, Bruxelles, Belgium

Description: A blend of lambics aged on Merlot grapes in oak barrels for an average of 16-to-18 months

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Red sauce dishes like beef lasagna, lamb chops and steaks (such as a ribeye with bleu cheese and mushrooms), mushroom risotto and beef stew

