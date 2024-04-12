Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus Lambic

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 12, 2024, 10:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BOTW: Cantillon Saint Lamvinus Lampic

Why settle for the rest of the rest when you can have what may be the best of the best?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon, Bruxelles, Belgium

Description: A blend of lambics aged on Merlot grapes in oak barrels for an average of 16-to-18 months

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Red sauce dishes like beef lasagna, lamb chops and steaks (such as a ribeye with bleu cheese and mushrooms), mushroom risotto and beef stew

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up