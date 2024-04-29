Macintyre’s Pub to permanently close; owners say they’re done with DC

Macintyre’s Pub on Connecticut Avenue in Woodley Park is permanently closing, and the restaurant group behind it is disbanding, citing the cost of doing business in D.C.

Macintyre's Pub on Connecticut Avenue in Woodley Park is permanently closing, and the restaurant group behind it is disbanding, citing the costs of doing business in D.C.

The last day for Macintyre’s Woodley Park location is May 11. Owners Maddy’s Restaurant Group also cited its lease when announcing the pub’s closure.

“We explored every avenue to remain in business, however, our landlord has chosen to sell the building, leaving us no viable options, despite our exhaustive efforts to remain in business,” owners Karl Hemmer and Dale Shields posted on social media.

“Our restaurant group will be permanently disbanding as current government policies have created an impossible operating environment.”

The Woodley Park location, at 2621 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, opened in 2015. A Maddy’s on Connecticut Avenue just North of Dupont Circle opened in 2009 and closed in 2019. Maddy’s Taproom, at 1100 13th Street, NW, opened in 2012, and closed during the first year of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

It is the latest established restaurant in the District to close, many citing the cost of doing business, the city’s Initiative 82 tipped wage credit phase out and crime.

A recent survey of restaurant operators by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington found 64% of D.C. restaurant operators who responded called economic conditions for their industry poor, and two-thirds said they expect conditions to stay the same or get worse in the next year. Another 34% said they expect customer traffic to decline this year.

