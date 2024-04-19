WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Lost Generation My Heavy Heart Will Always Show Dunkel

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton sips Lost Generation My Heavy Heart Will Always Show Dunkel in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

No reason for a heavy heart here!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Lost Generation My Heavy Heart Will Always Show Dunkel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Lost Generation Brewing Co., D.C.

Description: A traditional Munich Dunkel, this dark lager has aromatics of caramel and freshly baked raisin bread. Medium-bodied with a crisp malt finish and a subtle hint of noble hops.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: German sausages, Reuben sandwiches, Roast veggies, Tex-Mex

