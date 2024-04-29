Hottest day of the year so far: Steamy temperatures Monday break a heat record in DC area

After unexpected shifts during the last month, high temperatures kicking off the workweek started to give the D.C. region a little preview of a summer.

The D.C. area got an early taste of summer Monday as record-breaking heat ushered in several days of above-average temperatures.

The mercury climbed to 91 degrees in parts of the D.C. area by Monday afternoon, breaking a record at Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia and breaking a 50-year record at BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland, according to 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

Going into Monday, the heat record for April 29 at Dulles was 89 degrees, which was set in 2017. On Monday, the temperature there climbed to 91 degrees, according to Johnson. At BWI, the record was 91 degrees, which was set in 1974 — a record that was topped Monday at 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures at Reagan National Airport fell just shy of a 1974 record of 91 degrees — hitting 89 degrees on Monday.

“That’s still some heat for our area — and still looking at the hottest day of the year so far in so many neighborhoods,” Johnson said.

“Since this is the first time we’re dealing with the summerlike warmth this year, make sure you are hydrating, taking breaks in the shade, wearing sunscreen and checking on the elderly and pets,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

A clear and mild night is expected, with overnight lows only falling into the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday will be hotter than average but “less intense” than Monday, Johnson said.

There will also be some scattered clouds bringing a few scattered shower chances with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

The National Weather Service’s Jeremy Geiger told WTOP said big temperature swings during the spring are “not uncommon.” He said winds coming from the south pump some of this warmer air into the D.C. area.

In addition to air currents coming from the south, Geiger said that clear skies in the forecast will also be raising temperatures, by allowing the ground to absorb more heat.

Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening thunderstorm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to middle 80s.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Jack Moore contributed to this report.

