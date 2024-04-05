WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne Pete’s Wicked Tripel

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Pete’s Wicked Tripel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne, Bruxelles, Belgium

Description: A Belgian-style Tripel brewed in collaboration with Pete’s Wicked Ale creator Pete Slosberg, and featuring cocoa nibs from preeminent Belgian chocolatier Frederic Blondeel

ABV: 8.0%

Pairing suggestions: Barbecue ribs and roast chicken, enchiladas and other gooey Tex-Mex, Middle Eastern cuisine, especially dishes with tahini

