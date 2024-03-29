WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Great Raft Rindstone Life IPA

This week's Beer of the Week is Great Raft Brewing's Rindstone Life IPA. Here what WTOP's Brennan Haselton and the Neighborhood Restaurant Group's beer director Greg Engert have to say about it.

You don’t need a sparkly cowboy with a citrus fruit on his hip. Just a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Great Raft Rindstone Life IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Great Raft Brewing, Shreveport, Louisiana

Description: The citrusy, hoppy notes of this beer, mixed with the fresh tanginess of the grapefruit, make this the ultimate “beer-mosa.”

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Bacon and eggs (and other breakfast fare), fried chicken and Po’boys, steak fajitas and teriyaki