WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Notch Pils

WASHINGTON — Another tasty notch on your glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Notch Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Notch Brewing, Salem and Boston, MA

Description: a session Pils that salutes the session pale lagers of the Czech Republic: crisp, herbal, and hoppy

ABV: 4%

Pairing suggestions: Summer veggies and salads; fried foods like fish and chips; wings and mozzarella sticks; Italian food

