WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Fidens Jasper hazy double India pale ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 26, 2024, 12:46 PM

This best of Beer of the Week was first published on May 3, 2024. 

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Fidens Jasper hazy double IPA

The only way to see through the glass is to drink all of what’s in it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Fidens Jasper hazy double India pale ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Fidens Brewing Co., Albany, New York

Description: A hazy double IPA brewed with Citra hops and featuring citrus and tropical pineapple notes

ABV: 7.8%

Pairing suggestions: All kinds of Thai food, steamed crabs and crab cakes

