WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half Blue Crab Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Blue Crab Hazy IPA for this week's Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. BOTW 4-26-24 Other Half Blue Crab Hazy IPA

This Beer of the Week is a classic from April 26, 2024.

No Chesapeake blue crabs were harmed in the making of this beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Blue Crab Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Other Half Brewing, Washington, D.C.

Description: A hazy IPA brewed with a hand-selected blend of hops giving notes of tropical fruit, orange, mango and pineapple

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Blue crabs (surprise!), oysters (raw, roasted, grilled or fried), rockfish and seared veggies

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.