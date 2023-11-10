Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Great Raft Rindstone Life IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 10, 2023, 4:49 AM

You don’t need a sparkly cowboy with a citrus fruit on his hip. Just a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Great Raft Rindstone Life IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Great Raft Brewing, Shreveport, Louisiana

Description: The citrusy, hoppy notes of this beer, mixed with the fresh tanginess of the grapefruit, make this the ultimate “beer-mosa.”

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Bacon and eggs (and other breakfast fare), fried chicken and Po’ boys, steak fajitas and teriyaki

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

