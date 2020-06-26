WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket For The Company Helles Lager

WASHINGTON — The company? Nah, it’s for your glass!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket For The Company Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: a German Helles-style lager brewed with Loral hops
ABV: 5.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sandwiches of all kinds, German sausages, pork, roast chicken, Middle Eastern food (falafel, hummus, tahini), spicy food (such as Vindaloo and Sichuan Chinese)