WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial Take 10 Imperial Stout

WASHINGTON — You might be tempted to, but this should not be put in the freezer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Take 10 Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, MO

Description: A massive imperial stout brewed with peanut flour and salt, fermented on chocolate sauce and steeped on whole roasted peanuts,

ABV: 12.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Middle Eastern cuisine (falafel and hummus), beef stews and chilis, thai food (pad thai and coconut curry dishes)

