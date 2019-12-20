WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Allagash Coolship Pêche Ale

You've heard the term "love is in the air." Turns out, beer is in the air, too! In the latest Beer of the Week, we review Allagash Coolship Pêche from Portland, Maine.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Allagash Coolship Pêche for the latest edition of Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine

Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine Description: A spontaneously fermented ale that marries the delicate flavor of farm-fresh peaches with our Coolship beer’s signature notes of tart funk, apricot and oak.

A spontaneously fermented ale that marries the delicate flavor of farm-fresh peaches with our Coolship beer’s signature notes of tart funk, apricot and oak. ABV: 7.3%

7.3% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Tacos of any kind (with salsa and guacamole), avocado toast, barbecued brisket and ribs, caprese salads and margarita or pesto pizza.

