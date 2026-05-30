Goodwill, community partners break ground on new Arlington retail store and affordable housing project

Goodwill of Greater Washington is calling it a new beginning for its longtime location on South Glebe Road near Route 50.

A first-of-its-kind development combining a Goodwill retail store with 128 affordable housing units broke ground Saturday in Arlington, Virginia. (WTOP/Dan Ronan) A first-of-its-kind development combining a Goodwill retail store with 128 affordable housing units broke ground Saturday in Arlington, Virginia. (WTOP/Dan Ronan) A first-of-its-kind development combining a Goodwill retail store with 128 affordable housing units broke ground Saturday in Arlington, Virginia.

Goodwill of Greater Washington is calling it a new beginning for its longtime location on South Glebe Road near Route 50. The retail store that has operated there since the 1950s is being demolished and replaced by a mixed-use development expected to open in 2028.

Just after 11 a.m., a large wrecking claw began tearing down the old Goodwill store as leaders from Goodwill, community organizations and local officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Goodwill of Greater Washington CEO Catherine Meloy said the project could serve as a model for similar developments across the country.

“We are looking forward to having this be a model for possibilities for future projects just like this. And we will learn from it,” Meloy said.

“Having a home is the basis for truly to be able to have economic stability in life and for your family.”

Goodwill is partnering with the nonprofit Affordable Homes & Communities on the project.

“This new multi-purpose facility reflects our commitment to meeting people where they are — bringing together affordable family housing and quality childcare services with a state-of-the-art retail store and donation center,” Meloy said.

“While we are proud of what this represents today, we are even more inspired by the possibilities it creates for the individuals and families we walk alongside. This new space will not just be a destination, but a foundation for opportunity, stability, and growth.”

Mary Claire Davis, vice president of real estate development for Affordable Homes & Communities, said the project will create 128 new homes in Arlington.

“We’re here to bring the whole building to life and create 128 new homes,” Davis said.

In addition to the housing, the new retail store is expected to create 30 additional jobs.

The project is expected to cost more than $80 million. Among the organizations helping fund the development is Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, which contributed nearly $13 million.

Senthil Sankaran, managing principal of Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, said the project’s location and community partnerships made it an easy investment.

“Right off Route 50 and in conjunction with a partner like Goodwill, which will be delivering childcare and retail services, this is a no-brainer,” he said.

According to Goodwill and its partners, the development will include 94 family-sized two- and three-bedroom apartments, seven permanent supportive housing units and homes affordable to households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

“This transformative partnership with Goodwill of Greater Washington shows how bold collaboration can reimagine what affordable housing can be,” Affordable Homes & Communities President and CEO Paul Bernard said in a statement.

“It’s a powerful example of the partnerships and sustained commitment needed to meet today’s housing challenges and build pathways for families to thrive.”

The redevelopment plans received support from the Arlington County Board, area residents, local nonprofits and regional affordable housing organizations in 2024. Goodwill of Greater Washington’s flagship store and donation center closed last fall to prepare the site for redevelopment.

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