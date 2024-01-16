How much snow fell in the DC region during the wintry blast?

The unofficial results are in and between 2 to 6 inches of snow blanketed the D.C. region, with some parts of Northern Virginia getting 5 inches and Montgomery and Howard counties just shy of 6 inches.

Children sled in the snow in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2024. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches of snow on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
A boy poses for a picture near a snowman at the Washington Monument, on the National Mall, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16, 2024. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches of snow on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A child rides a sled near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2024. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches (5-10cm) of snow on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
A girl pulls her brother on a sled at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2024. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches (5-10cm) of snow on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A family poses next to a snowman at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2024. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches (5-10cm) of snow on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Denzel Box has a snowball fight with children near the African American museum on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2024. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches (5-10cm) of snow on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Snow covers bikes docked outside the Friendship Heights Metro Station in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Emily Venezky) WTOP/Emily Venezky
Cars and a roadway dusted with snow in the D.C. region. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine
A snow-covered road in Columbia, Maryland, on Tuesday morning. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) WTOP/Giang Nguyen
Snow dusts Meridian Hill Park in D.C. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (WTOP/Jack Moore) WTOP/Jack Moore
Snow blankets the ground on Corocoran Street in D.C. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (WTOP/Jack Moore) WTOP/Jack Moore
WTOP anchor Anne Kramer's dog plays in the snow in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Anne Kramer) WTOP/Anne Kramer

One part of Northeast D.C. totaled 4.1 inches, according to National Weather Service unofficial observations. Northeast of the D.C. area in Harford County, Maryland, saw 6.1 inches of accumulation.

Below are unofficial snow totals reported by the National Weather Service.

D.C. – 4.1 inches

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County BWI Marshall Airport – 4.9 inches Laurel – 4.3 inches Annapolis – 3.5 inches Frederick County Frederick – 3.5 inches Howard County Columbia – 5.8 inches Historic Ellicott City – 4.3 inches Montgomery County Washington Grove – 5.6 inches Montgomery Village – 5.2 inches Takoma Park – 4.8 inches North Potomac – 4.4 inches Silver Spring = 4.2 inches Prince George’s County Beltsville – 5 inches Greenbelt – 3.9 inches Bowie – 3.5 inches

VIRGINIA

Arlington Reagan National – 4.1 inches Rosslyn – 3.5 inches City of Alexandria Alexandria – 4 inches Fairfax County Centreville – 5 inches McLean – 4.1 inches West Springfield – 3.5 inches Loudoun County Lucketts – 5 inches Ashburn – 4.5 inches Leesburg – 4 inches Prince William County Gainesville – 4 inches Manassas Park – 4 inches Manassas City – 3.4 inches Dale City – 2.8 inches

While the snow made for a cozy Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the show went on in D.C. with the parade going on as scheduled. But as snow continued to accumulate Monday afternoon, several area school systems began announcing delays and closings for Tuesday, giving school children another break following the holiday.

With the U.S. Capitol as a backdrop, a participant selects a victim (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert
One woman told WTOP she was there to show some local kids "how it's done." (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert
Children sledding on the backside of the Belair mansion in Bowie, Maryland. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen
Dozens of people — some of whom admitted to playing hooky from work — gathered for the traditional snowball brawl. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snowballs zipped across the white battlefield. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert
The first snowball fight organized by the group was in 2010, according to Lippen. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert
A woman rears her arm back, preparing to pelt her target. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert

Throughout the night Monday and into Tuesday, road crews cleared the roads before traffic picked up for the morning commute.

In Prince George’s County on Tuesday, WTOP’s John Domen reported traffic moving smoothly, with ice and slush cleared by Tuesday morning.

It was a far cry from two years ago — the last time the region had a significant winter blast — when heavy snowfall stranded Virginia drivers for 24 hours, many with little to no food or water. Many drivers on I-95 were forced to shut off their engines in frigid weather to conserve dwindling fuel. Virginia’s response to the snowstorm and gridlock that ensued has been the subject of several investigations.

But with temperatures hovering by the freezing mark and strong winds expected to blow through the area in the following days, roads could remain slippery and icy.

A few flakes continued to fall midday Tuesday as the system passed though. But right on its heels will be windy conditions that will lead to a “blustery feel,” 7News First Alert meteorologist Brian van de Graaf said. “It just turns into a cold, raw afternoon.”

Temperatures will stay around the low to mid-30s throughout the overcast day, with afternoon wind chills putting feel-like temps in the 20s and teens, even reaching single digits overnight in some neighborhoods.

With temperatures so far below freezing, a hard freeze is expected. Van de Graaff said residents should prepare to “hunker down for a cold snap” over the next few days.

Another storm system could also move into the region late Thursday or Friday morning, he said, finishing off a cold week with some light snow mixed with rain.

Traveling out of and around the region

Road conditions remained icy and the cold temperatures overnight on Tuesday could keep frozen snow in place instead of allowing the frost to melt.

The George Washington Parkway in Virginia closed early Monday due to icy conditions and remained close into Tuesday night.

Crashes were reported on the Baltimore-Washington and Cabin John parkways, as well as the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, the WTOP Traffic Center reported Tuesday. Road conditions also led to a series of crashes on area roadways Monday.

“Bridges, ramps, overpasses will freeze first,” WTOP Traffic reporter Mary dePompa said.

Metro announced that Metrobus is operating on a severe weather plan Tuesday, with bus service limited to major roadways unless conditions allow otherwise. Metro lines are still running on the regular schedule, but the transit agency warned there may be delays due to weather.

There were delays and canceled flights at BWI Marshall, Reagan National and Dulles International airports as they worked to de-ice planes and runways.

There were also reported delays at Reagan National Monday night, as late-night flights were stuck on the tarmac while heavy snow coated runways.

Dozens of public school systems and private schools in the D.C. area closed Tuesday. The Office of Personnel Management also announced the federal government was closed Tuesday, with maximum telework in effect.

All Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area, including the National Zoo, were closed Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

See the full list of closings and delays here.

Due to inclement weather, Smithsonian museums in the DC area, including the National Zoo, will be closed to the public today, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Enjoy these snowy pics from previous years of our @SIGardens at the Smithsonian Castle, @NationalZoo, @NMNH, and @SmithsonianEnv. pic.twitter.com/IQM4jGWINI — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) Jan. 16, 2024

A wintry week to come

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a cold weather emergency that extends through Thursday, and she’s among the officials encouraging residents to stay indoors, if possible.

The District also asked residents to check on neighbors and avoid using gas-fueled devices to heat their homes amid the winter weather. Some shelters and outreach services have already gotten underway to help D.C. residents get through the cold blast.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also advised travelers to limit their drives, and if drivers needed to go out on the roads to drive slowly and keep a distance of five to 10 seconds between vehicles. Snow plows, the agency said, may also be on local streets and should not be passed except in an emergency.

Drivers were told that an emergency kit for your car — a flashlight with extra batteries, a cellphone, jumper cables, blankets and a shovel — should also be on hand while driving, just in case a breakdown occurs.

Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear, Very Cold

Lows: 10-20

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:

COLD ALERT

Sunny, very cold

Highs: Upper 20s/Low 30s

Wind Chills: Single digits to 20s

Winds: West 5-15, Gusts 20 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Current radar

