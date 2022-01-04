‘No food and no hope’: Drivers stranded on I-95 in Va. are cold, hungry and asking for help

Driving on Interstate 95 has been a nightmare for Virginia drivers Tuesday morning following a major storm. Here are what some WTOP listeners are writing about their experiences.

Driving on Interstate 95 has been a nightmare for Virginia drivers Tuesday morning following Monday’s major storm. Many have been trapped and asking for help.

It’s an unprecedented disaster for many.

“I’ve got 3 kids (and) we have been stuck since yesterday. Freezing nights and I have a baby on board. No food and no hope please help us letting the authorities know,” Paola Reynoso emailed WTOP.

Another said they’re missing their father’s funeral due to the disaster on I-95:

“We left Gaithersburg at 4:50am. To attend my father’s Funeral in Hampton, Va. Which is usually a 3 1/2 hour drive

We have been in traffic on 95 for over 2 1/2 hours

Doesn’t look like we are going to make it. The Funeral starts at 11am.

I tried to be there Daddy to say Goodbye

Love you”

Some listeners said they are trying to get to needed medical appointments and have been trapped for almost a day:

“Been stuck on i95n near exit 118 in VA since 11:30 am yesterday with our 6 month old daughter. There is no sign of movement. We need to take my dad to an essential surgery in MA by 7:30 am tomorrow. I hope we can come out of this soon and go home safely,” Samia Khan wrote.

Others are cold: “Haven’t moved since 3 pm … it’s 16 degrees. This is insane.”

“We need help, been out here for 18 hours and no help. This is ridiculous, please use your voice to get us help,” another wrote.

Even Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine has been stuck.

“I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone.”

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I'm still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said around 8:20 a.m. that there was some movement on I-95 North near Quantico. He said supplies are being brought to some stranded drivers.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein said that vehicles stranded for hours on Southbound I-95 are getting off exit 152 at Route 234/Dumfries Rd. shortly before 9 a.m.

NEW on I-95: Vehicles stranded for hours on SB 95 are getting off exit 152 at Route 234/Dumfries Rd. @WTOPtraffic @WTOP pic.twitter.com/usly6WwHF3 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) January 4, 2022

“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination,” Marcie Parker, P.E. VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer said in a statement.

Virginia officials are still asking people to stay off the roads.