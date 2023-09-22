DC area braces for rain, wind from powerful weekend storm

The D.C. area is bracing for rain and wind from a powerful coastal storm expected to inundate the region starting Friday night and lasting through the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

The National Hurricane Center said that the tropical cyclone is approaching the East Coast toward North Carolina and it will affect the D.C. region.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the storm system is expected to bring widespread minor tidal flooding across the region, with the potential for moderate flooding along D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront as well as Annapolis and parts of Southern Maryland.

The National Weather Service has issued several coastal flood watches and advisories.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, from Saturday morning to late Saturday night with up to a foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding. Areas expected to see high water are Hains Point and near the Tidal Basin in D.C. and King Street in Alexandria.

In Fairfax, Stafford and parts of Prince William counties, a coastal flood advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the possibility of flooding of lots, parks and some roads.

In terms of overall rainfall, 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said, “widespread rain totals between 2 to 3 inches will be commonplace, with some neighborhoods tallying higher amounts.”

The highest winds are expected to remain in Chesapeake Bay and across Southern Maryland, in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, where tropical storm warning have been issued, beginning early Saturday.

Wind gusts could reach above 40 mph, which could be problematic.

The weekend weather has led to some event cancellations.

As a result of the tropical storm warning, the Hyattsville Arts Festival, Reston Multicultural Festival, Anne Arundel County’s River Day’s event at Fort Smallwood Park and the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in Annapolis have been canceled this year.

To prepare for the rain and wind, van de Graaff advised people to make sure storm drains and gutters are clear and any outdoor items are secured or brought inside.

Ed McDonough, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, added that people should keep their devices charged in case they lose power, make sure they have water and nonperishable food if they are without power for a while.

Forecast

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Highs: Low to mid-70s

Winds: Northeast 5-15+ mph

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain late and breezy

Lows: 55-62

Winds: Northeast 10-15, gusts 20 mph

SATURDAY:

Rain, heavy at times and windy

Highs: Low to mid-60s

Winds: Northeast 15-25, gusts 30-40 mph +

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers, drizzle and breezy

Highs: Mid- to upper 60s

Winds: North 5-15, gusts 20 mph

Current weather

