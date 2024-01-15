Winter weather leads to vehicle crashes, messy roads around DC region

Even with treatment, some D.C.-area roads are proving to be treacherous amid ongoing snowfall on Monday.

An overturned dump truck temporarily closed a portion of southbound Interstate 295 in D.C. on Monday as snow continues to fall across the region, leading to icy roads and slippery conditions.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported the dump truck spilled its load across the road Monday morning. The crash involved multiple vehicles, but no one was injured. Responders were able to get the truck cleared and southbound lanes moving fairly quickly.

All lanes reopened around 2 p.m., according to D.C. officials.

Heads up leaving the district! I-295 is still diverted btwn South Capitol St. and Laboratory Rd! Follow authority direction. Don’t overdrive the conditions. #DCTraffic #DCsnow #MLK #snow LISTEN LIVE • https://t.co/O7OcuenThJ

Tune to 103.5 • 107.7 • 103.9 pic.twitter.com/3uQgG0PeVy — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) January 15, 2024

Wintry conditions are causing havoc elsewhere on D.C.-area roads, especially as it gets closer to Tuesday.

“For the last couple of hours, since the sun has set, road temperatures have dropped and we’re starting to see roadways become rather icy across the region and that coincided with the snow picking up in intensity across the region,” WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

For the first time, winter weather triggered the closure of the George Washington Memorial Parkway between Spout Run Parkway and the Beltway. That portion of the parkway is undergoing a major rehabilitation project.

The National Park Service announced last month the closure would go into effect if certain criteria for winter weather were met.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo drove from Gaithersburg to Clarksburg in Maryland on Monday evening.

“When you stop, when you start, you’re going to feel the wheels spinning and maybe not getting the traction you’re expecting, especially on the stops you have to give yourself distance out here. Several times, I hit the brakes and the car kept going,” he said.

A crash in Fairfax caused delays when a pickup truck hit a telephone pole on Main Street between Presbyterian Way and Yorktown Drive, causing downed wires. Dominion Energy was called to repair the damaged pole.

#TrafficAlert Right lane-EB Main St. is blocked between Presbyterian Wy and Yorktown Dr. due to a vehicle crash with wires down. Dominion is on scene. Expect traffic delays. Please stay clear of the area and use an alternate route if possible. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/w5rRVA66jE — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) January 15, 2024

In Montgomery County, Maryland, a car ran into a tree on an icy Potomac Valley Road.

A car ran into a tree on an icy Potomac Valley Rd. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/RON4PLxSw0 — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) January 15, 2024

On the Eastern Shore on Route 50 near Queenstown, Maryland, a truck headed eastbound skidded off the highway through a guardrail and into the trees.

The Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway was closed after a crash near Massachusetts Avenue; parts of Beach Drive were also closed.

Multiple crashes were reported on Interstate 70 between Frederick and Ellicott City, Maryland.

Even with treatment, many roads have proved to be treacherous. Some roads even closed to be treated with no indication of when they will reopen.

