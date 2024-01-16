DC’s MLK parade marches on despite wintry weather

Norman Nixon from the D.C. MLK Holiday Committee pointed out that the celebration is more than just a parade: “In addition to the parade we do have a health fair with community and health organizations doing free screenings.”

Snow couldn’t stop D.C.’s MLK parade.

It was 30 degrees and snowing in Anacostia on Monday morning. The cold weather didn’t prevent dozens of organizations and individuals from taking part in Washington, D.C.’s Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Peace Walk and Parade.

Norman Nixon from the D.C. MLK Holiday Committee pointed out that the celebration is more than just a parade: “In addition to the parade we do have a health fair with community and health organizations doing free screenings.”

Kids of all ages marched, walked, danced and played instruments in the 2.1 mile parade. Somaya Davis, 17, traveled with her high school from Newport News, Virginia, to be a part of the festivities.

“It was really cold and my feet were frozen,” said Davis, a member of her school’s marching band.

“My favorite thing about the parade is we get to listen and dance a lot,” said 10-year-old Zyykee Raines.

Zyykee couldn’t stop smiling and waving as the parade passed by him and his brothers on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Another attendee smiling was Trayon White. The Ward 8 D.C. council member said he didn’t mind the cold weather.

“It’s important to march for Dr. Martin Luther King and all the soldiers and soldierettes that fought for our freedom and equality in America,” he said. “So this is the least we could do, in the snow, in the rain, in the cold. It’s a beautiful day.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser marched down MLK Avenue waving and throwing green balls to the kids. The mayor spoke to the crowd in front of Anacostia’s famous Big Chair sculpture.

“I hope that everybody also lives the message that Dr. King taught us: to live in peace and nonviolence,” Bowser said.

