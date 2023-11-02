Chilly start in DC region Thursday morning, but temperatures warm up this weekend

The first freeze warning of the season will dissipate Thursday morning, but plan for a chilly evening that could dip into freezing temperatures in many parts of the D.C. region.

The first freeze warning of the season dissipated Thursday morning, but plan for a chilly evening that could dip into freezing temperatures in many neighborhoods. Here’s what you need to know.

Plummeting temperatures in the D.C. area on Wednesday snowballed into a freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The D.C. region is defrosting a bit as the sun comes out this afternoon, according to 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

“Lots of frost and freeze concerns early on. Layer it up, and then as we head into the afternoon you can lose some of those layers,” van de Graaff said. “It’s still going to be a cold one, but not quite as intense as yesterday. Less wind and more sunshine will equal low to mid-50s for highs.”

Freezing temperatures could return in the evening. Tender plants should again be brought inside if possible or otherwise protected. Homeowners should also take precautions to avoid frozen pipes both indoors and outdoors if they have an in-ground sprinkler system.

“Back in the 30s tonight,” van de Graaff forecasted, “maybe some 20s in the cooler ‘burbs.”

Warmer temperatures will come with the weekend, with highs being near 60 on Friday and only rising through Sunday.

“Both Saturday and Sunday are trending dry with highs ranging from the 60s to near 70-degrees,” van de Graaff said.

First hypothermia alert of the season

Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a hypothermia alert in D.C. from Wednesday night to Thursday morning and encouraged residents to get out of the cold and cover-up when outdoors.

The DC Department of Human Services expanded the number of beds available in overnight shelters, opening nine overflow sites throughout the city, including space at the Church of the Epiphany at 13th and G Streets NW.

“We are able to host 30 [people] here. … This is our second year … we have managed to fill every cot, every night throughout the hypothermia season. As soon as it starts, there are people who are lined up to be present in this space,” said Rev. Glenna Huber, rector at Church of the Epiphany, which has a 30-year history in helping people experiencing homelessness, including feeding the hungry every Sunday.

“The District of Columbia makes sure that every time that there’s a hypothermia alert and through then throughout the cold season that anybody who needs a shelter bed has a safe warm place to come inside,” said Laura Zeilinger, director of DC’s Department of Human Services.

For transportation to a shelter, call (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Forecast

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: Low 50s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Lows: 25-35

Winds: Light

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: near 60

Winds: South 5-10 mph

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.