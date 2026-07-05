DC area under heat, air quality alerts after stormy Fourth of July

The D.C. area is under a Heat Advisory and Code Purple Air Quality Alert Sunday, with heat index values up to 105 and storms possible.

After a sweltering and stormy Fourth of July that briefly forced visitors to evacuate the National Mall and delayed the fireworks show, the D.C. area remains under multiple weather alerts Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with heat index values reaching 105. The District is also under an Extreme Heat Alert through 8 a.m. Monday, with officials warning that daytime conditions could feel at or above 105 while overnight temperatures may remain near 80.

A Code Purple Air Quality Alert is also in effect Sunday for the District.

Sunday won’t be as hot as some recent days, but it will remain very humid. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s, with heat index values near 100 to 105.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening. While a few stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts, the greater concern may be heavy rain and localized flooding.

The unsettled pattern continues Monday, with additional showers and thunderstorms likely and the potential for urban flooding. Conditions should gradually improve Tuesday, although a few showers may linger early before humidity begins to ease.

The District said it is encouraging residents to stay hydrated, take breaks in air-conditioned spaces and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Strong afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs between 93 and 98.

Winds W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. Highs 85 between 90.

Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, mainly early. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Winds N 5-10 mph.

Power Outage Map

Current Conditions

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

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