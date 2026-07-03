America’s Independence Day Parade canceled due to extreme heat conditions

Parade organizers said the cancellation came after extensive consideration, with the safety of participants, spectators and staff serving as the top priority.

Organizers of America’s Independence Day Parade have canceled the annual event, citing dangerous heat conditions forecast for the D.C. region.

It had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

The decision follows an Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the District of Columbia, where heat index values are expected to reach between 110 and 115 degrees at the scheduled 10:30 a.m. start time.

Parade organizers said the cancellation came after extensive consideration, with the safety of participants, spectators and staff serving as the top priority.

The parade is held annually as part of Fourth of July celebrations in the nation’s capital.

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