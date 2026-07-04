Hot, stormy weather leads to evacuation of National Mall on July Fourth

The late evening storms could add a new challenge to holiday festivities, several of which have already been changed or canceled due to the oppressive and dangerous heat.

Stay with WTOP for coverage of America’s semiquincentennial Fourth of July, including fireworks, ‘A Capital Fourth’ concert, and other celebrations. Tune in to 103.5 FM on air, online or via the WTOP app.

Due to the extremely hot and stormy weather, visitors at the National Mall are being told to seek shelter. They are asked to follow the directions of the Park Rangers, law enforcement personnel, or other event staff.



They are advised to seek shelter at the following locations:

Ronald Reagan Building (1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW)

Department of Commerce (1401 Constitution Avenue, NW)

Department of Agriculture (1400 Independence Drive, SW)

Department of Education (400 Maryland Avenue, SW)

Internal Revenue Service (1111 Constitution Avenue, NW)

Voice of America (330 Independence Avenue, SW)

Thomas Jefferson Memorial (16 E Basin Drive SW)

National Museum of American History (1300 Constitution Avenue, NW)

National Museum of Natural History (1000 Constitution Avenue, NW)

National Museum of African American History and Culture (1400 Constitution Avenue, NW)

This comes before President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech commemorating America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

People in the D.C. region were enduring a third day of searing heat, and now thunderstorms that are packing a punch.

The area is under a thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., according to WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The late evening storms could add a new challenge to holiday festivities, several of which have already been changed or canceled due to the oppressive and dangerous heat.

Other than the storms, heavy winds are playing a huge role as there are reports of power outages and downed trees in parts of the area.

WTOP’s Jose Umaña reports that heavy wind gusts knocked down a tree in a Hyattsville, Maryland, neighborhood near Landover Hills.

The storm risk is expected to ease later in the evening, in time for the fireworks scheduled to begin at around 10:30 p.m. on the National Mall.

Stinneford said the area is under a code purple air quality alert, which is unhealthy for everyone.

Amid the intense temperatures, Reagan National Airport broke a record last set in 1919: The high there hit 102 degrees.

BWI Marshall hit 102, breaking the old record of 100 set in 1898 and 1966.

Dulles Airport has tied its record high of 97, set back in 1999 and 2002.

Soaring triple-digit temperatures also broke records over the previous two days.

Independence Day storms are not expected to provide much relief from the heat and humidity. Sunday’s highs are in the high 90s, and more storms are predicted in the afternoon and on Monday.

SATURDAY/JULY FOURTH: Showers and storms diminishing after 10 p.m. Hazy and humid. Lows 75 to 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Storms may be severe. Highs 95 to 100.

MONDAY: Showers and storms. Heavy rain may cause flooding. Highs 85 to 90.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 80s.

Current Conditions

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this report.

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