With this scorching weather, how much water should you really be drinking?

According to the CDC, in the heat, you'll want to drink 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes, which is about a quart every hour.

The big recommendation is always to drink a lot of water when it gets hot. Well, with these extreme record temperatures, how much water does that mean?

According to the CDC, in the heat you’ll want to drink 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes, which is about a quart every hour.

And don’t chug it all at once. Smaller sips are better. And there is such a thing as too much water.

You should not drink more than 1 and a half quarts each hour as it could cause you to lose the amount of salt in your blood, which could prompt a medical emergency.

“There are safety precautions and things you need to be prepared for. Hydration, drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, bring a bottle of water with you. Activity management, bottle of water, aluminum, some metal, some glass,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich during a news conference on the dangerous heat wave and the importance of bringing fluids with you if you’re celebrating outside this weekend.

Reaching for that Fourth of July beer while in this record heat might not be the best idea.

Drinking alcohol within 24 hours of being active in the heat can increase your risk of heat-related illness, according to the CDC. So grab that bottle of water instead.

The same thing applies to energy drinks as well. Some energy drinks contain more caffeine than standard servings of coffee, tea or soft drinks and could impact your heart rate, which may already be elevated due to the heat.

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