Woman found fatally stabbed near Great Falls

A community member out for a morning run noticed the woman lying outside of her vehicle and contacted police.

A woman was found dead in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean, Virginia, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.(WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) A woman was found dead in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean, Virginia, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.(WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) A woman who had apparently been stabbed to death was found in the area of Great Falls, Virginia, Monday morning, Fairfax County police said.

A community member out for a morning run noticed the woman lying outside her vehicle in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean. He contacted police at around 7 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they noticed the female had trauma to her upper body, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Capt. Jason Chandler told reporters at a news conference.

The woman was found in a parking area that leads to several trails.

“There is no immediate indication that this was a random act,” Chandler said.

Police are investigating the homicide and Chandler said it isn’t clear exactly when the woman was killed. Her identity wasn’t publicly shared.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the department at 866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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