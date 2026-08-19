Police charge a Maryland woman in connection to VSU shooting spree

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ja'niah Johnson, a VSU student. Police say it was Johnson helped shooting suspect Cameron Harris hide in her dormitory room closet 14 hours after the shooting..

Chesterfield County police have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Glen Burnie, Maryland, woman in connection to the weekend mass shooting on the campus of Virginia State University that injured five people.

On Monday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Ja’niah Johnson, a VSU student. Police say it was Johnson helped shooting suspect Cameron Harris hide in her dormitory room closet 14 hours after the shooting.

Harris, 19, is not a VSU student. He was arrested the day of the shooting on Saturday and charged with eight felonies, including four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Johnson turned herself in Tuesday and appeared before a magistrate on charges of obstruction and accessory after the fact. She was released on her own recognizance.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near what is known as the quad annexes on Boisseau Street. Five people people were injured in the shooting, including one woman and five men.

One victim is a VSU student. The other victims are not students of the university. All of the victims were taken to the hospital, four with minor injuries and a 21-year-old man with initial injuries described as life-threatening. He has since been upgraded to critical but stable condition.

Police say they will not release the names of the victims.

Chesterfield County police have not released a possible motive in the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing.

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