6 DC police officers accused of falsifying overtime hours, scamming District out of $440K

Six members of D.C.'s police department are accused of falsifying overtime claims, resulting in the District paying them more than $440,000 for work they didn't do.

Six members of D.C.’s police department are accused of falsifying overtime claims by forging supervisor approval and manipulating official records, resulting in the District paying them more than $440,000 for work they didn’t do, according to D.C.’s attorney general.

Warrants have been signed seeking their arrest.

According to D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, the six individuals engaged in a scheme to claim and receive thousands of dollars in overtime pay for hours they didn’t work while they were assigned to D.C. police’s Fifth District administrative office.

The accused officers and individuals and the amount they allegedly received is below:

Former Sgt. Frantz Fulcher, $174,915.39

Officer Dorrie Smith-Cleere, $87,397.65

Officer Thomas Krmenec, $89,478.00

Former Senior Police Officer Bernadette Richardson, $43,351.68

Former Lt. Peter Sheldon, $18,272.72

Johnnie Dyer (civilian), $27,721.59

They are charged with first-degree fraud, first-degree theft, forgery and uttering, which is when someone is accused of knowingly passing, using or presenting a fake or forged document to trick someone into believing it’s real to commit fraud.

“These six officers abused their positions of power, exploiting the District and the residents they took an oath to serve and protect. No one is above the law, especially those trusted with enforcing it,” Schwalb said in a news release.

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