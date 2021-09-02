DC region sees sunshine again after Ida remnants bring floods, tornadoes

Heavy rains exited most of the D.C. region after a day of severe weather that saw two tornadoes touch down in Maryland.

Heavy rains exited most of the D.C. region after a day of severe weather that saw two tornadoes touch down in Maryland. The attention now turns to flooding risk, as area rivers swell up. Here’s what you need to know.

Flooding of streams and rivers will be a concern for the next couple of days as part of the aftermath from Wednesday’s storms, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

Some 3 to 7 inches of rain fell on one of the “wettest Augusts on record,” Bermensolo said, and with the current saturation levels on the ground from previous days of rainy weather, some trees may “fall easier than they would under normal circumstances.”

Road closures

DC

Broad Branch Road NW is closed between Brandywine Street and Ridge Road after Wednesday morning’s flash flooding tore up asphalt and downed wires.

is closed between Brandywine Street and Ridge Road after Wednesday morning’s flash flooding tore up asphalt and downed wires. Massachusetts Avenue NW is closed west of Macomb Street for a fallen tree.

Maryland

Sligo Creek Parkway is closed between Md. Route 193/University Boulevard and Carroll Avenue due to lingering high water.

is closed between Md. Route 193/University Boulevard and Carroll Avenue due to lingering high water. Beach Drive is closed both ways between Md. Route 547/Knowles Avenue and Old Spring Road due to flooding.

is closed both ways between Md. Route 547/Knowles Avenue and Old Spring Road due to flooding. In the Annapolis and Edgewater areas, various roads remain closed due to damage from Thursday’s storms. See a list of road closures from Anne Arundel County police.

and areas, various roads remain closed due to damage from Thursday’s storms. See a list of road closures from Anne Arundel County police. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is prohibiting house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle deemed unsafe from crossing due to high winds in Ida’s wake.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP's traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Ida moves through DC region

The remnants of Ida battered the D.C. region Wednesday, bringing tornadoes and flash flooding to a region already waterlogged from recent storms.

Two tornadoes struck Maryland, one in Anne Arundel County around 2:15 p.m., and another reported 3 miles west of Wicomico in Charles County.

Torrential downpours led to high water on some of the D.C. region’s roadways, and water rescues kept first responders busy throughout Wednesday, including in Frederick County, Maryland, where 10 children had to be rescued when a school bus got stuck in high water.

The Frederick County Fire Department said they assisted with some 17 water rescues and received 39 flooding condition service calls. Maryland State Police said from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to 92 crashes and 22 disabled/abandoned vehicles; and they answered 568 calls for service.

In Northwest D.C., a surge of water scattered debris and broke up surfaces on Broad Branch Road.

Forecast:

Cooler and drier air filters in overnight, and Thursday will be a much nicer day. Beautiful weather coming our way Friday and Saturday. It will turn a bit more muggy on Sunday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday through Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday/Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

