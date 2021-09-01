Flash flooding, water rescues as Ida’s remnants push into DC region

"Everything from blinding rain and flash flooding, to tornado-producing thunderstorms is on the table," Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "The weather will deteriorate quickly this afternoon and travel is strongly discouraged … work from home if you can, leave work early if possible."

The remnants of Hurricane Ida doused the D.C. region with blinding waves of rain and high winds early Wednesday, waking up residents with frequent lightning and triggering flash floods.

Former Ida will be with us for the next day and a half, but the storm’s effects are already being felt far and wide. Predawn storms dumped between 1 and 3 inches of rain over Northern Virginia and Maryland. Around 3 a.m., radar recorded more than 300 lightning bolts within 15 minutes.

But forecasters say there’s more to come: After a morning break, rain will pick up again as Ida’s remnant low tracks over the Appalachians into Pennsylvania. The situation could become particularly dangerous after 2 p.m. — if you have plans today, consider staying home.

“Everything from blinding rain and flash flooding, to tornado-producing thunderstorms is on the table,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “The weather will deteriorate quickly this afternoon and travel is strongly discouraged … work from home if you can, leave work early if possible.”

Severe weather warnings and watches:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:30 a.m. for Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, including Baltimore City. 60 mph wind gusts and one-inch hail are possible.

is in effect until 5:30 a.m. for Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, including Baltimore City. 60 mph wind gusts and one-inch hail are possible. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 a.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties, including Baltimore City.

is in effect through 8 a.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties, including Baltimore City. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for the WTOP listening area.

Other warnings and watches:

A Flood Warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. for central Montgomery, north central Fairfax and eastern Loudoun counties in Maryland and Virginia.

is in effect until 10:45 a.m. for central Montgomery, north central Fairfax and eastern Loudoun counties in Maryland and Virginia. A Flood Warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. for Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties in Maryland, including Baltimore City.

is in effect until 10:45 a.m. for Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties in Maryland, including Baltimore City. A Flood Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

is in effect until 10 a.m. for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for the Anne Arundel County shoreline from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Up to two feet of inundation above ground level are possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding.

School closures:

Stafford County schools in Virginia said that school buildings are closed. Staff will telework and students will be in asynchronous learning.

See the full list of closings and delays

Flooded roadways, water rescues

Torrential downpours led to high water on some of the D.C. region’s most important roadways. Lane closures were put in place on Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Virginia. In the District, a flash flood forced officials to detour traffic off Rock Creek Parkway near the Kennedy Center.

Montgomery County first responders rescued trapped residents from inundated basement-level apartments in Rockville. Crews broke windows and doors to help people out of two buildings on Twinbrook Parkway by raft. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 4 inches of rain there in a short period of time.

In Northwest D.C., a surge of water scattered debris and broke up surfaces on Broad Branch Road, an area historically vulnerable to flash flooding. WTOP’s Dave Dildine reported morning floodwaters had rendered the road “nearly impassible” with large trees, boulders and slabs of asphalt blocking both lanes on the way down into Rock Creek Park.

Broad Branch Road NW will need to be closed. In addition to large storm debris, the force of flood water has compromised a section of the road, lifting slabs of asphalt downstream. @311DCgov @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/5O5LuXPwoH — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) September 1, 2021

The WTOP Traffic Center reported flood-related closures on Sligo Creek Parkway in Virginia and Beach Drive in the District as of 6:30 a.m. On the northbound George Washington Parkway, drivers should follow police direction by a downed tree on the ramp to the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Be prepared

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday, and warned Virginians to stay alert — especially along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated. “We are asking residents to take Ida seriously and to pay close attention to the weather conditions and latest alerts,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents “to be prepared, heed warnings from local authorities, and use common sense.”

Storms and downpours will make a return around noon, becoming markedly heavier and steadier through midnight Thursday. In its Flash Flood Watch for the region, the weather service notes between 2 and 4 inches of rain are expected — on top of what already fell Wednesday morning.

“This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks, small streams, and urban areas, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers,” it said.

Some communities north and west of D.C. and Baltimore, especially near the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line, could even see new rainfall amounts over 6 inches.

“Remember when warnings are issued to take shelter immediately,” Bell added. “If you live in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground now. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Louisiana residents are still reeling from damage caused by Ida’s landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat. Power and water outages affected hundreds of thousands of people, including much of New Orleans, with many unable to get immediate relief.

The barrier island of Grand Isle, which bore Ida’s full fury, is “uninhabitable,” with every building damaged. The number of deaths from the hurricane climbed to at least four in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot-deep hole.

Forecast:

Overnight: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times, especially between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers and storms. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Rain heavy at times, and some storms may be severe. Highs 75 to 80.

Wednesday night: Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected, but it start tapering off before sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: An early shower, then clearing and breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Friday through Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Current conditions:

Outages:

WTOP’s Dave Dildine and The Associated Press contributed to this report.