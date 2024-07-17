Sizzling day, stormy evening in store again for DC area Wednesday with feels-like temps topping 100

Wednesday's weather brings more of the same to the D.C. area, with feels-like temperatures eclipsing 100 degrees in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire D.C. region from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values around 105 degrees expected. The NWS advised people to stay hydrated and remain in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, if possible.

Tuesday saw actual temperatures hit 104 degrees in D.C. and at BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland.

On Wednesday, for the third straight day, storms are expected to move in behind the blistering heat.

A flood watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. Also, there area is under a severe thunderstorm alert from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

“Storms could bring some damaging winds as well as some moderate to heavy rain that could lead to some isolated flash flooding; can’t rule out even some small hail around the area,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

But a break in the extremely hot, stormy weather pattern is predicted to come soon.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday are forecast in the upper 80s, providing some much-needed relief from the heat.

Full forecast

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT and SEVERE ALERT

Hot and humid, tracking PM storms

Highs: 92-98

Heat Index: Around 105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

A heat advisory has been posted for most of the DMV for heat index values near 105. A strong cold front will advance from west to east during the afternoon and evening bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds are the greatest risk in storms that develop today. Drenching downpours could also lead to isolated flooding, which is why a Flood Watch has been issued from 2 p.m. until midnight for the D.C. Metro.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain and storms ending

Lows: 69-75

Winds: West to Northwest 5-10 mph

The severe weather threat will end before midnight with cooler temperatures expected overnight. It will remain very humid with isolated shower chances overnight.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: Around 85

Winds: North 5-15 mph

It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity levels will be slowly falling, as well. Lingering showers are possible with the passage of the cold front.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 85-90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the week with really nice weather. It will be dry and seasonably warm with low humidity. This comfortable weather will take us into the upcoming weekend.

Current conditions

